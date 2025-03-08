Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities in cutting-edge fields, in a move aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.

The projects are supported by DFF’s Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Grant Initiative (RDI), launched in September 2024 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of DFF.

The chosen research projects were selected from a pool of 374 innovative projects presented by 41 universities and research institutes.



The Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation Grant Initiative prioritises research in cognitive cities and health and life sciences, with a strong focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic systems technologies to drive advancements.

Khalifa Al Qama, Executive Director of Dubai Future Labs at DFF, said: “Dubai is committed to empowering researchers, scientists, and academics by fostering innovation and expanding the frontiers of knowledge both locally and globally. The strong response to the Dubai RDI Grant from institutions across the emirate highlights its role in advancing groundbreaking research and reinforces Dubai’s vision to lead in cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements that are shaping the future.”

Funded projects come from various universities including, University of Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Wollongong in Dubai, American University in Dubai, American University in the Emirates, Middlesex University Dubai, Zayed University, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani in Dubai, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Higher Colleges of Technology, Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, and University of Birmingham Dubai.

Dr. Sreejith Balasubramanian, Associate Professor, Chair of the Office of Research, Head of Centre for Supply Chain Excellence, Middlesex University Dubai, said: “As the Principal Investigator, I’m excited and deeply honoured to have the opportunity to contribute to Dubai’s bold and futuristic vision through this groundbreaking project.

By harnessing AI and digital twin technology, we aim to empower SMEs with innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancement in manufacturing. A heartfelt thank you to the Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Initiative by the Dubai Future Foundation for supporting this transformative initiative to reshape the landscape of manufacturing, not just in Dubai, but across the globe."

Dr. Firuz Kamalov, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Canadian University Dubai, said: "The Dubai RDI programme exemplifies Dubai’s commitment to advancing health and AI research on a global scale. Being part of this initiative is both an honour and an exciting opportunity. We are eager to contribute to the city's research ecosystem and showcase the exceptional talent driving innovation in Dubai."

Dr. Hamzah Alkhazaleh, Associate Professor, College of Engineering and IT, University of Dubai noted: "As a researcher specialising in artificial intelligence and computational optimisation, I am honoured to lead the GAP-AD project, which introduces a pioneering approach to early Alzheimer’s detection through the integration of graphene-based biosensors, advanced deep learning models, and metaverse-enabled diagnostics. This project aligns with my commitment to leveraging AI for transformative healthcare solutions, addressing critical challenges in non-invasive, cost-effective, and scalable diagnostics. Through interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge innovation, we aim to redefine early disease detection, enhance patient outcomes, and position Dubai as a global leader in next-generation medical technologies."

Prof. Mai ElBarachi, Head of school of Computer Science, University of Wollongong in Dubai, said: “I am thrilled to lead the ChatEV project, an initiative that leverages cutting-edge AI to transform the electric vehicle ecosystem and drive Dubai’s vision for sustainable mobility. By integrating Generative AI, Large Language Models, and agentic AI in the EV ecosystem, we aim to enhance user experience, optimise energy efficiency, and support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy. This project represents an exciting step forward in AI-driven transportation, and I am eager to see its impact on smart transportation and urban resilience.”

