Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ‘Future of Construction Tech’ programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Municipality have announced the launch of the "Future of Construction Tech" programme within Dubai Future Accelerators, DFA.

The programme drew the participation of 10 companies from the UAE and across the world with the aim of creating quality and technologically-advanced solutions to enhance supervision and inspection services in buildings either under construction or completed, building project quality control systems, and ensuring construction operations adhere to all safety standards.

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that accelerating the employment of advanced technology is a main pillar in the design and development of future cities. He stressed DM’ keenness to adopt the latest innovative technologies and explore emerging trends to enhance Dubai’s position as a global smart city and a preferred destination to live, work and explore creativity.

For his part, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, stated that the foundation’s strategy adopted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, has laid out the most prominent features of the foundation’s work during the coming period. The strategy is based on accelerating the adoption of innovation in various vital sectors, enhancing investments in applied Research and Development, R&D, and activating the role of advanced technology and smart solutions to meet various challenges and turn them into opportunities.

He added that the launch of the programme comes within the framework of offering versatile opportunities through Dubai Future Accelerators and its diverse network of relationships with government agencies and international and local startups. "Therefore, contributing new solutions is key to enhance quality standards and anticipate the upcoming shifts in the construction sector."

During the first phase, DFF will host a workshop to introduce the participants to the challenges, objectives and outcomes set by DM. At the end of the first phase, each company will be invited to present its proposed solution to a committee.

In the second phase and once travel restrictions have been lifted, and the global situation around COVID-19 is settled, five out of ten selected companies will continue with an in-residence programme in Dubai to work on a proof of concept.

The third and final phase of the programme will witness the selection of finalists who will work directly with DM to implement the project and ensure speedy completion and measurement of results. DFF, for its part, provides the companies with a co-working space post the programme and with registration, if required.

The shortlisted companies include InfraLytiks from the UAE, Falconviz from KSA, BIM6D from Spain, Glaass from Australia, Wingtra from Switzerland, UIB from Singapore, Airworks and NXT Robotics from USA, Innovair Limited and Unmanned Life from UK.

Shortlisting criteria include general idea of the solution and its model, the costs of its application on ground, the timeframe for the project’s implementation and identification of the best technological solutions.