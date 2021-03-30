Dubai Future Foundation, Emirates sign MoU to further drive aviation sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates, Dubai’s award-winning international airline, to develop innovative solutions and enhance the future-readiness of the UAE’s aviation sector.

The DFF’s Dubai Future Labs, an applied research lab that designs, develops, and tests cutting-edge robotics and automation technologies, launched in June 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is mandated to drive the innovative project.

In the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and senior representatives of the two entities, Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of DFF, and Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates, signed the agreement during a meeting to employ the latest advanced technologies and innovations in the aviation sector to boost the sector’s contribution to the UAE’s economy.

They also discussed developing new operating models and implementing unique ideas to help realise the vision of the UAE’s leadership in accelerating the role of public-private partnerships in shaping this economy.

Belhoul emphasised that being adequately prepared for shifts and challenges is a clear indicator of the agility and resilience of the diverse sectors and the dynamism of Dubai and the wider UAE in effectively harnessing emerging opportunities for growth.

The partnership aims to accelerate research and development processes to improve Emirates' productivity and competitiveness and enhance the UAE's attractiveness as a leading global destination. In addition, Emirates will endeavour to meet the highest standards of service and prioritise the health, safety, and satisfaction of its passengers while focussing on global trends in the aviation sector as it prepares for the future.

Under this partnership, the DFF and Emirates will work together to exchange experiences and best practices. The two entities will support national cadres in implementing innovative projects and are also mandated to organise meetings and workshops to empower teams with the skills needed to build on the opportunities in the aviation industry. The two parties will also work to facilitate communication with governmental and legislative bodies, as well as established companies and start-ups at the local and international levels.

Belhoul said, "The aviation sector in the UAE, the wider region and around the world has been severely tested over the past year, leading to unprecedented challenges in advancing operational processes and achieving strategic plans. Our partnership with Emirates confirms the importance of supporting this vital sector in continuing to pursue an integrated vision – allowing it to leverage pioneering thinking in reimagining future business models."

Adel Al Redha said, "It is essential for us to continue deploying advanced technology and introducing innovative solutions to continue providing the best services to our customers. I have no doubt that our partnership with Dubai Future Foundation will allow us to deploy artificial intelligence and robotics in several fields and further enhance our leading position in the industry."

A Global Lab for Technology of the Future Part of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Labs (DFL) is an applied research laboratory that actively engages in researching, developing, and testing cutting-edge robotics and automation technologies to produce unique products and custom solutions.