UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Future Foundation Employs AI Tech To Attract Talent

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

Dubai Future Foundation employs AI tech to attract talent

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has adopted a new technology solution 'HireVue' that employes artificial intelligence to enhance its talent acquisition process.

This latest development, the Foundation said in a statement, makes DFF the foundation the first government entity in the UAE to embrace advanced technology within human resources management.

"By adopting this advanced technology, the foundation aims to enhance productivity, improve performance levels, reduce the effort and time required to evaluate applicants, and accelerate recruitment processes," the statement added.

Commenting on the announcement, Azzah Al Sharhan, DFF Chief of Corporate Affairs, noted that artificial intelligence technologies have entered into most government sectors and contributed to a qualitative leap in various fields of business, which calls for further employment of advanced technology in upgrading various economic sectors and government services.

"Dubai Future Foundation is a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies and keeping abreast with global trends that are shaping the future, to further position Dubai as a hub for innovation and technology, and an ideal destination for talents and innovative minds.

Employing advanced technologies in various areas of work, such as HireVue within the recruitment process at the foundation, is a testament to our efforts toward attracting the right talents," she added.

According to the Foundation, HireVue reduces the number of steps involved in recruitment and transforms a long hiring journey into a set of smart interactive assessment tests designed in partnership with experts in industrial psychology at the University College London. The team, in collaboration with Harvard's Kennedy school, also evaluated the long-term positive and negative effects of this technology.

Kevin Parker, HireVue’s Chairman and CEO, said, "It’s exciting that the Dubai Future Foundation is encouraging the use of validated science and technology to bring in the best talent that will contribute towards building and designing the future of the city."

An artificial-intelligence based tool, HireVue Assessments test candidates job-related competencies and cognitive skills in seven languages in only 30 minutes, using tens of thousands of data points analysed together for accurate evaluation.

Through HireVue, candidates' professional experience, IQ, memory, mathematical and problem-solving skills are assessed.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Dubai London Hub Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco listed on Tadawul

16 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price up 9 cents to settle at $6 ..

24 seconds ago

PM takes notice of lawyers’ attack on PIC, seeks ..

17 minutes ago

Over 7 in 10 (75%) Pakistanis say they are mostly ..

22 minutes ago

Man United legend Van der Sar confirms for 14th Du ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Customs targets clients with financial servi ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.