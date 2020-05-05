Dubai Future Foundation fully implements remote working

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, on Tuesday said that it has now fully implemented remote work to ensure the health and safety of their teams in response to the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation said, "The challenges that the pandemic has imposed on us have also been an opportunity to test our adaptability and readiness for the future. DFF was one of the first entities to fully implement working remotely by 100 percent to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees while maintaining the highest levels of operational performance, using advanced communication systems and automating all processes."

For its part, Dubai Future Research, an initiative by the DFF, continues to issue a series of forward-looking reports that tackle challenges and identifies opportunities arising from the current situation. In cooperation with DFF’s private and public sector partners, the series aims at introducing modern technologies and propose short- and long-term recommendations to support key sector in Dubai and the UAE.

Belhoul added, "Since the early days of COVID-19, we started employing our research capabilities, and our global network of partners to prepare a series of forward-looking reports. Such reports discuss the expected changes in the strategic and vital sectors and come up with practical recommendations that support the work of government and private sector in the UAE and wider region.

Moreover, they share insights on how to cope with rapid changes, tackle the challenges and provide solutions to draw proactive, forward-looking plans and strategies."

Dubai Future Councils, an initiative tasked to share knowledge and expertise to find solutions to challenges, continues to hold virtual meetings to study the challenges and shifts in key sectors and employ the recommendations in support of the implementation of national initiatives.

The Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, C4IR, UAE, an initiative by DFF in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, and a global public-private platform for the collaborative development of technology governance and policy protocols, is reaching out to experts and specialists in the areas of artificial intelligence, precision medicine and blockchain around the world to study opportunities to employ these technological tools in reducing the effects of the spread of the COVID-19 on key sectors.

Commenting on the Foundation’s new work-from-home model, Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and COO, praised the remarkable achievements and said that it reflects Dubai and the UAE’s readiness for the upcoming period because of the advanced infrastructure and forward-looking vision attributed by our leadership.