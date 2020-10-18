Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strategic Alliance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has announced the launch of the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance, begun in July 2020 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of DFF, during a virtual workshop that focused on 3D printing technology and its role in strengthening various economic sectors in the UAE and around the world.

Engaging both the government and private sectors, the virtual workshop drew more than 50 government officials, CEOs, industry stakeholders, researchers, and experts from ministries, government departments, global organisations, startups and universities in the UAE and abroad.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that the Strategic Alliance represents a worldwide network of government agencies, legislative bodies, global technology companies, as well as research and knowledge centres that leverage 3D printing technology to assist various economic sectors.

"Dubai Future Foundation will work to drive the adoption and implementation of this initiative through strengthening government and private sector partnerships at the local and global level. In addition to studying future opportunities available in various industrial and economic sectors, the Foundation is building synergies with legislative bodies and technology companies, providing logistical and engineering support, and compiling a comprehensive report to raise awareness and increase the uptake for 3D printing technology in various vital fields," noted Al Jaziri.

As the first order of business, the workshop discussed future steps needed to strengthen the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance's role, in line with a comprehensive plan based on four pillars. These pillars include legislation and regulatory laws, shaping an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem, encouraging research and development, and providing financial and investment opportunities.

During the workshop, specialised sub-committees have been established within each pillar to define the stakeholder's roles and responsibilities within the Strategic Alliance, and explore ways of cooperation to identify the future steps and initiatives needed to accelerate positive outcomes for each pillar.

Sheikh Hamdan launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance in July 2020. A first-of-its-kind step in the region and the world, the Strategic Alliance aims to create a comprehensive network of government agencies, research centres, and 3D printing companies in the UAE, and throughout the world.