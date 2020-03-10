Dubai Future Foundation launches first batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, in partnership with the Executive Council of Dubai, launched the first batch of the Dubai Future Experts Programme aimed at establishing a network of verified futurists in different sectors, towards activating the role of national talent in shaping the future of the Dubai government.

The participants were from 14 Dubai government entities and 12 strategic sectors in Dubai such as urban planning, economics, healthcare, technology, culture, infrastructure, security and justice.

The programme spans over a year and a half, and consists of three levels Future Analyst, Future Practitioner and Future Strategist – each of a six-month duration.

The programme was developed by the Dubai Future academy in collaboration with local, regional and global leading future experts. Participants will work on developing future-oriented concepts through a series of extensive workshops and activities that will help them develop the essential foresight they need to contribute to designing the future of Dubai.

The evaluation stage included a set of interactive assessments and case interviews to assess the knowledge of candidates in their sectors, as well as critical thinking and decision-making skills. The evaluation committee included members from the Executive Council of Dubai and the DFF to assess the candidate’s potential and ability to visualise the future and contribute to it.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, said, "The Dubai Future Experts Programme will equip participants with the skills they need to shape the future, such as strategic thinking, social intelligence, scenario planning, and foresight.

This will develop a new chain to our series of government initiatives that promote the vital and strategic sectors with a local talent pool that can make a difference in our journey to anticipate the future."

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said, "The programme will provide an opportunity for Emiratis to exchange knowledge, experience and best practices. This will enable them to come up with futuristic ideas that will assist government entities in Dubai to develop a revamped system of methodologies to shape the future, contribute to improving government performance and create a qualitative shift in the quality of life."

An elite group of experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, CEOs and future practitioners from all over the world will participate in preparing and presenting the programme. They come from different sectors and specialisations, including scenario planning and a future outlook, future-shaping methodology, future integration and delivery, and future storytelling.

Earlier this month, the programme concluded its application evaluation stage of more than 80 government entities across major sectors in the UAE. Launched last December by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the DFF, the Dubai Future Experts Programme aims to activate the role of national talent and establish a pool of verified futurists in key strategic sectors that can be utilised for future projects in Dubai.