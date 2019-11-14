Dubai Future Foundation organises Space on Earth Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, in collaboration of the United Nations of Outer Space Affairs, UNOOSA, organises the first 'Space on Earth Forum' - at DFF’s AREA 2071 space in Dubai - which attracts representatives from space and advanced technology sectors in the UAE and around the world.

The forum, which will conclude on Thursday, aims to provide participants with an overview of these technologies and advancements made in exploring space technology and their link towards benefiting and enhancing living conditions on earth.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, "We aim to capitalise on the UAE’s efforts and advancements in the field of space exploration and the use of technology to develop and accelerate such efforts, as well as, leverage on the studies being presented to develop vital sectors such as food, water and sustainable energy."

Organising the Space on Earth Forum, he said, supports the Foundation's efforts to spread scientific content, build capacity and develop a sustainable future through the use of advance technology, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.

In turn, Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the UNOOSA, stated, "Space science and technology are essential allies in the main challenges facing humanity today, such as climate change, water scarcity and food security. UNOOSA is proud to collaborate with such strong partners as the Dubai Future Foundation for this conference, which brings together leaders with diverse experiences in the space sector and beyond to leverage the potential of space in addressing these issues".

Space missions rely on efficient food and water technologies to support astronauts in constrained environments. Such technologies can have direct applications on Earth and can help strengthen food and water security environments that are similarly constrained.

In order to accelerate the gains of space research and its technological applications on Earth, the Forum featured six scientists out of 35 who received funding from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Settlement Challenge, which was launched last year by the Dubai Future Foundation, to develop technological solutions for the various challenges surrounding living in constrained environments.

The participating scientists will highlight technological solutions that could be used to support sustainable food and water production on Mars, as well as, looked at various solutions that could helped long term space settlements minimise energy and resource consumption while maximising the production of nutrition, food and water.

The Forum featured presentations, sessions and panel discussions that focused on a wide range of topics, including the importance of space research and the growth of space technology sector in the region.