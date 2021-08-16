Dubai Future Foundation, Palmwood celebrate 50 young Emirati designers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Palmwood, a purpose-led design organisation, have celebrated the creativity of 50 young Emirati designers from Dubai by issuing a special guide that showcases their profiles. The publication focuses on five areas, including graphic design, spatial design, design management, multimedia design, and user interface/user experience (UI/UX) design.

The ‘50 Designers from Dubai’ guide highlights the creative skills of national designers aged 18 to 28 and provides them with opportunities to cooperate with government and private sector entities in creative design, enhancing their contribution to positioning Dubai as one of the leading global destinations for creativity and innovation. Featuring the works of 21 graphic designers, 13 spatial designers, five design managers, 10 multimedia designers, and one UI/UX designer, the publication includes a brief overview of their specializations and unique styles, as well as direct contact information.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy of CEO and COO of DFF, stressed the importance of providing young Emirati talents with capacity-building platforms to meet the growing need for creative ideas and innovative concepts that help advance the development of the creative landscape in Dubai and the wider UAE.

He added, "Creative design has emerged as a key driver for the growth of other future economic sectors. This trend reflects the importance of equipping young Emiratis with future skills and motivating them to leverage their creative abilities to design the future."

For her part, Amal Bin Shabib, CEO of Palmwood, said, "The guide aims to showcase creativity and innovation among UAE youth, and to highlight the vital importance of design skills in transforming ideas and visions into implementable projects."

She added that Palmwood will continue to work with its partners in the public and private sectors to establish a future-oriented outlook, with upcoming plans for several new projects to encourage national talents to actively participate in shaping the future of the UAE and the world.