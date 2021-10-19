Dubai Future Talks discusses role of governments in empowering future generations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has hosted a session under the theme "A Short History to the Future: Government’s Role in Enabling Future Generations" as part of Dubai Future Talks with the participation of Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

Moderated by Dr. Patrick Noack, Executive Director of Future Foresight and Imagination at DFF, the session explored methods and strategies related to shaping a better future for the current and next generations. The participants examined the most prominent sectors and areas on which governments should focus to accelerate the implementation of current plans for the future.

Howe highlighted the significance of exchanging experience in anticipating future challenges and preparing plans to build a better future in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She emphasised that to raise standards of living, it is crucial to measure progress on the SDGs through comprehensive indicators that identify priorities for the next stage of implementation.

She also stressed the importance of leveraging creative sectors, such as culture and the arts, to improve lives, studying current trends, defining future goals, and integrating short- and long-term development plans.

Howe noted that governments must increase public awareness about the importance of planning for the future based on accurate data that provides a full picture and informs policies.

For his part, Belhoul said that Dubai - under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai - is on the right track to implementing its unique future vision based on creative thinking and calculated risk-taking.

He presented an overview of DFF’s initiatives and projects that involve government entities and society in designing the future and disseminating successful practices in the public and private sectors at the local and global levels. He added that designing the future is a human-centric process, and that the main role of advanced technology is to serve people, make their lives easier and ensure a better future for them.

Dubai Future Talks, an initiative by DFF, is a physical and online platform that brings together a global community of visionaries, change-makers and pioneers to share their experience, insights and research with the world.