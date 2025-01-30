DUBAI GAMES announces Emarat as Diamond Sponsor for next 3 years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, Dubai's premier team sports event, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), naming it as the Diamond Sponsor for the next three years.

DUBAI GAMES is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

This strategic partnership reflects Emarat's commitment to supporting national initiatives that promote teamwork, active lifestyles, and competitive excellence. It also reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for sports, innovation, and creativity, embodying the city's dynamic and forward-thinking spirit.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat, said, "DUBAI GAMES is more than a test of endurance; it is a celebration of teamwork, diversity, and community spirit. These values align closely with Emarat's mission to drive social development and promote healthier lifestyles across the community. By bringing people together and fostering collaboration, the championship embodies Dubai's energy and ambition, introducing new challenges and events that continue to inspire each year.

"

Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, said that this collaboration reflects the strong commitment of UAE institutions to supporting initiatives that foster teamwork, collaboration, and innovation.

"As the championship continues to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional 2025 edition that embodies the spirit of challenge and creativity, further reinforcing Dubai's status as a global sports hub that inspires future generations to strive for excellence," he noted.

The sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, featuring a new and inclusive identity, will welcome over 240 teams competing in four categories: Battle of the Government (Men and Women), Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors. The total prize pool exceeds AED3.1 million.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 will kick off in February with the Battle of the Community qualifiers on 1st February, followed by the Battle of the Juniors on 8th February at DAMAC Hills. The main championship is set to run from 20th to 23rd February 2025 at Dubai Festival City.

