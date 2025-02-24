DUBAI GAMES concludes grandest edition with champion teams claiming AED3.35 million in prizes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and in presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the biggest ever edition of the DUBAI GAMES concluded today at Dubai Festival City.

Designed to inspire the best of team and community values, this year’s event, which hosted 244 teams from around the world, was held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, Official Sponsor DP World, and Diamond Sponsors DAMAC Group and Emarat.

Praising the success of the Games, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the event embodied the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global hub for sports, innovation, and excellence.

Congratulating the winners, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended their dedication, teamwork, and record-breaking achievements, emphasising that the event’s broad participation reinforces Dubai’s standing on the global sporting stage. He also noted Dubai’s growing role as a centre for cultural exchange and future-driven initiatives, with the DUBAI GAMES 2025 marking yet another milestone in terms of hosting significant global events.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed that ambition and achievement remain central to Dubai’s success story and pledged that Dubai will continue shaping the future as a destination for visionaries while praising the contributions of the organisers, event partners, and supporters in making the DUBAI GAMES a grand success.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 welcomed more teams than any of the event’s previous five editions, indicating its growing prominence and reaffirming Dubai’s status as a global capital for sports and culture. This year’s competition featured 84 teams in the men’s Battle of the Government challenge, 26 teams in the women’s Battle of the Government challenge, 28 teams in the Battle of the Community category, 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities challenge, and 56 teams in the Battle of the Juniors category.

The winners were presented their prizes in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; and Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

In the women’s Battle of the Government category, the Ministry of education team clinched the title, while the Ministry of Defence and Dubai Police teams finished in second and third place, respectively.

There was intense competition in the men’s Battle of the Government segment, with the Ministry of Defence team securing first place, and Dubai State Security and Abu Dhabi Police coming in second and third, respectively.

The Battle of the Cities category witnessed teams representing 50 cities from around the world vying for the top honours. The field included teams from near and far, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Spain, Italy, Germany, Uzbekistan, Poland, and Czechia, among others. In an unprecedented outcome, Montreal, Canada and Colorado, USA tied for first place, while Saint Petersburg, Russia finished third.

In the Battle of the Community, Ajman Team emerged victorious, followed by Ajman Stud in second place, and Esaad in third.

The sixth edition of the DUBAI GAMES featured a dedicated day for the Battle of the Juniors. Held on 8th February, this segment of the competition featured more than 390 young athletes from 56 teams who showcased exceptional levels of determination and team spirit. Gravity x Backyard Ninjas were crowned the Battle of the Juniors 2025 champions after an outstanding performance that sealed their triumph. Block20 x Empire finished in second place, while Rashid Bin Humaid Boys school – Cycle 2 claimed third place.

There was a notable increase in the total prize money this year, which topped AED3.35 million. In the Battle of the Government and Battle of the Community challenges, the winners took home AED500,000, while the teams placed second and third secured AED250,000 and AED150,000, respectively. The Battle of the Cities challenge awarded prizes to the top ten teams – AED500,000 for first place, AED250,000 for second, AED150,000 for third, AED100,000 for fourth, AED60,000 for fifth, AED50,000 for sixth, AED40,000 for seventh, AED30,000 for eighth, and AED20,000 each for ninth and tenth place.

The event drew more than 25,000 spectators, with various competing teams cheered on lustily, creating a lively yet welcoming atmosphere for the entire family. Senior government officials also turned up in strength to motivate teams representing their respective entities and to ensure that they received vociferous support throughout the competitions.

The DUBAI GAMES 2025 received strong support from the public sector and business community. DP World was this year’s Official Partner, while DAMAC Group and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) were Diamond Partners. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and M42 were Gold Sponsors. C4 was a Bronze Sponsor while Dubai Festival City was the official venue partner and Al Futtaim Automotive was a supporting partner. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) was the telecommunication partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated and Arabian Radio Network were media partners. Other sponsors included Adidas, Viya, and Mai Dubai.