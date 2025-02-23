Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) On the third day of DUBAI GAMES 2025, the premier community sporting event in Dubai held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, fierce competition unfolded in the qualifiers for both the Battle of the Cities and the Battle of the Community.

The Battle of the Cities featured a series of exhilarating matchups, reinforcing DUBAI GAMES as one of the emirate’s premier sporting events attracting top international talent.

The Organising Committee announced that four teams from the Battle of the Cities have qualified for the much-anticipated final, scheduled for Sunday, 23 February. Montreal, Canada leads the standings with 151.42 points, followed by Colorado, USA in second place with 150.51 points, Kazan, Russia in third with 150.22 points, and Saint Petersburg, Russia securing fourth place with 148.42 points.

Additionally, the third day featured the first round of the Battle of the Community where 28 teams, having qualified through preliminary stages held prior to this edition, displayed strong competitive performances, reflecting a growing public commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle. Ajman Stud came first with 127.26 points, Block 20 x Empire came second with 127.01 points, while Esaad came third with 126.07 points, and Ajman Team came fourth with 125.84 points.

Now in its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES is being held at the Dubai Festival City until 23 February, featuring a record 244 teams from around the world. DP World is the official partner, with DAMAC Group and Emarat as diamond sponsors. The tournament is organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

Mansoor Al Mehairi, Head of Community Teams’ Registration, remarked: “The rising participation in the Battle of the Community underscores the positive impact DUBAI GAMES is having in promoting grassroots sports and encouraging a culture of fitness. The preliminaries were highly competitive, with teams demonstrating exceptional commitment and sportsmanship. Beyond the competition, the event fosters a collaborative environment upholding community values and teamwork, making it one of the most influential sports initiatives both locally and internationally. Our improved registration strategies have enhanced the experience, allowing community teams to participate seamlessly.”

Samah El Manzalawy, Head of Brand Identity and Marketing at DUBAI GAMES 2025, noted: “Since its inception under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2018, DUBAI GAMES has evolved from a local championship into a globally renowned sporting event. The tournament attracts major partners and sponsors from various sectors – a testament to its significant growth and increasing impact on the international sports scene. Through innovative marketing, strong media collaborations, and strategic international partnerships, we have elevated the tournament’s profile and expanded its global reach. Today, DUBAI GAMES stands as a global benchmark for events blending competitive excellence with organisational prowess, serving as a leading platform to nurture talent and champion a culture of sports.”

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with DUBAI GAMES, which reflects our commitment to supporting sports and encouraging health and fitness. DUBAI GAMES celebrates the spirt of teamwork, resilience and pushing beyond limits - values that we hold at the heart of DP World. It’s always an inspiring event that brings the whole community together, and we are pleased to be part of its continued success.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: "At du, our partnership with the DUBAI GAMES represents our core values: fostering community spirit, promoting excellence, and encouraging healthy competition. Our support for this prestigious sporting event comes from a commitment to empower and bring together diverse individuals through the power of sports. Witnessing the evolution of the DUBAI GAMES, we are inspired by its transformative journey in not only shaping athletes but also in building bridges within our vibrant community. With 2025 being the Year of Community, the impact of our collaboration with DUBAI GAMES is clear through increased engagement within our organization, the spirit of solidarity in the community, and the elevated performance of the participating teams.”

Manea Juma Salem Alkendi, Member of DEWA’s Sports committee, said: “Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is participating in the upcoming Dubai Games for the sixth consecutive year as a Silver Sponsor, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to promote a culture of sports in the UAE society.

Dubai Games are a prominent event in the world sports agenda, playing an integral role in strengthening relationships among local government entities and their regional and international peers. The event also develops the physical and mental capabilities of the participants, helping them gain self-confidence and inspiring healthy competition. DEWA’s Sports Council, with the support of DEWA’s top management and following its directions, works to instill healthy practices, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and consolidate teamwork, harmony, humanity and cultural bonds among all members of society. DEWA is committed to providing a positive and happy work environment that encourages employees to participate in various sports activities, due to its important role in achieving a balance between work and social life and supporting social cohesion. Our goal is to raise strong generations capable of continuing the journey of sustainable development and building a bright and prosperous future.”

Ali Al Qaizi, Executive Director of Ahska (C4), said: “DUBAI GAMES 2025 is an inspiring platform that strengthens strategic partnerships and drives innovation in sports and entertainment. This event reflects a firm commitment to promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle while fostering a dynamic environment that encourages constructive competition and empowers individuals to reach their full potential. We are delighted to sponsor this initiative, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable development and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and excellence.”

Safeya Al Maqtari, CEO Dubai and Northern Emirates in M42, said: “M42’s partnership with the DUBAI GAMES 2025 reflects our commitment to promoting health and well-being through innovation and collaboration. Motivated by our shared goal of promoting community health, M42, alongside Mubadala Health Dubai and Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, is proud to support DUBAI GAMES. Since its inception, we’ve witnessed the DUBAI GAMES’ growth as a key platform for global unity through sports. Our partnership aims to deliver tangible impact by offering preventive health screenings as part of our activation at the event, encouraging awareness, and empowering athletes and spectators to take charge of their health journey.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said: “Dubai Festival City Mall has been a proud venue partner for Dubai Games since 2024, providing a dynamic space that brings this exhilarating competition to life. As a lifestyle destination, we are committed to fostering an active and engaged community by providing world-class facilities for large-scale events. In the Year of Community, this partnership with Dubai Games reflects our dedication to uniting individuals and organizations through resilience, teamwork, and friendly competition.”

Now in its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES continues to receive strong support from prominent public and private sector partners, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s leading team-based sporting events. This year’s partners include DP World as the Official Partner, DAMAC Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) as Diamond Partners, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and M42 as Gold Sponsors. C4 serves as the Bronze Sponsor, Dubai Festival City as the official venue partner, Al Futtaim Automotive as a supporting partner, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) as telecommunication partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated and Arabian Radio Network as media partners. Other sponsors include Adidas, Viya, and Mai Dubai.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 features 244 teams across various categories, including 84 teams in the Battle of the Government – Men; 26 teams in the Battle of the Government – Women; 28 teams in the Battle of the Community and 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities, in addition to 56 teams that participated in the Battle of Juniors held in DAMAC HILLS on 8 February. The main championship will run from 20 to 23 February at the Dubai Festival City with the total prize pool exceeding AED3.1 million.

With its refreshed identity, DUBAI GAMES serves as an inspiring platform to encourage future generations to adopt an active lifestyle that embodies the core values of renewal, ambition, and resilience – reflecting the vibrant spirit of Dubai.

