DUBAI GAMES Extends Strategic Partnership With DAMAC For Three More Years
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, Dubai’s premier team sports event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced a three-year strategic partnership with DAMAC Group.
This collaboration underscores DAMAC’s dedication to supporting initiatives that raise Dubai’s status as a global sports destination and a vibrant, dynamic city.
Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, stated, “DUBAI GAMES exemplifies the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and innovation. After a successful edition last year, we are thrilled to announce our support for the coming editions of the GAMES, which we anticipate to be bigger, stronger and more exciting. At DAMAC, we value the opportunity to challenge ourselves, collaborate as a cohesive team, and embrace the values of determination and endurance. This event not only allows us to contribute to a shared sense of community but also underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and determination. We look forward to demonstrating our collective strength and collaborative spirit at this prestigious event.”
Marwan bin Essa, Director of Dubai Games, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with DAMAC Properties through this memorandum of understanding.
This partnership strengthens our collaboration with leading national institutions, reflecting our shared values of cooperation, teamwork, and innovation. Together, we aim to elevate Dubai’s status as a global hub for sports and community engagement. We deeply appreciate DAMAC’s continued support, which ensures the championship’s global prominence and highlights Dubai’s excellence in hosting world-class events.”
The partnership with DAMAC underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life. DUBAI GAMES serves as an ideal platform to inspire the younger generation, encouraging them to embrace an active lifestyle that reflects Dubai’s values of ambition, resilience, and vitality.
The sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, featuring a new and inclusive identity, will welcome over 240 teams competing in four categories: Battle of the Government (Men and Women), Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors. The total prize pool exceeds AED3.1 million.
DUBAI GAMES 2025 will kick off in February with the Battle of the Community qualifiers on 1st February, followed by the Battle of the Juniors on 8th February at DAMAC Hills. The main championship is set to run from 20th to 23rd February 2025 at Dubai Festival City.
Recent Stories
DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years
Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs523 billion in the market
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
More Stories From Middle East
-
DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years6 minutes ago
-
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’51 minutes ago
-
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology51 minutes ago
-
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination ..51 minutes ago
-
UAE marks 35 years of fighting neglected tropical diseases2 hours ago
-
UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science announces call for submissions for 6th cycle grant2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity2 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour3 hours ago
-
Russia’s grain exports reach 72 million tonnes in 20243 hours ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzania3 hours ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal3 hours ago