Dubai global capital for shaping future of new economy, Hamdan bin Mohammed says

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation said that successful experiences of Dubai revolve around the futuristic visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which place Dubai as a destination of choice for talented minds and entrepreneurs, to share knowledge about best solutions for future challenges.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came on the occasion of the now-running Kauffman Fellows Global Summit, which takes place for the first time in Dubai, in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and US ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr.

He added, "Selecting Dubai Future District to host a global summit on the leaders of the new economy, further reflects the role played by the emirate's leadership in shaping the future of new economy, promoting business opportunities and forging new partnerships in various sectors."

Marking its 25th anniversary, the annual Kauffman Fellows Global Summit gathers 300 global entrepreneurs, investors and venture capitalists from over 30 different countries to develop a global network and discuss the innovation, business collaboration and investment climate of the middle East and the UAE.

The four-day event features keynotes, panels, workshops, networking events, and peer-to-peer learning sessions for fellows to discuss ways to drive economic growth through innovative enterprises in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).