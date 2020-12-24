UrduPoint.com
Dubai Gold And Jewellery Group Hosts Israel Jewelers Association To Strengthen Trade Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group hosts Israel Jewelers Association to strengthen trade relations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 24th December 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group welcomed Israel Jewelers Association (IJA).

Part of a strong trade mission, the delegation visit aims to acquaint IJA with Dubai’s business environment and competitive advantages and vice versa.

The meeting addressed ways of increasing co-operation between the two bodies.

Both delegations also agreed to participate in each other’s exhibitions that will help to diversify their plans towards achieving their developmental goals.

