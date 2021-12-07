UrduPoint.com

Dubai Government Announces Four And Half Day Working Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) In compliance with the UAE government decision, the Dubai government announced a four and a half-day working week for public sector employees.

The weekend has been changed to Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half-day. The changes will be effective as of 1st January 2022 across all government entities, and Sunday, 2nd January 2022, will be an official holiday.

The new working week will better align the UAE with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map. It will also boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.

The changes to the working week system also include new official working hours. Public sector employees will be expected to work from 7:30am to 3:30pm from Monday to Thursday (8 hours) and 12:00pm on Fridays (four-and-one-half hours).

