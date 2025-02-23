Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Executive Office, in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, is organising a strategic visit for leaders from 14 government entities in Dubai to Shenzhen. The four-day visit begins tomorrow.

The delegation will meet officials from the public and private sectors, business leaders, and investors. They will also visit institutions focused on technology, innovation, the digital economy, urban planning, transport, sustainability, and energy.

The visit aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to foster future-ready leadership, gain insights into global best practices, and draw inspiration from innovative ideas to advance Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities.

Dubai is committed to continuous learning and knowledge exchange, drawing from globally pioneering cities. Shenzhen serves as a global model for innovation and advanced technology, with strategic infrastructure that has made it a hub for major companies and a leader in the digital economy and future industries.

The visit will explore best practices in Shenzhen, generate new project ideas for Dubai, and strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, institutional innovation, sustainability, smart cities, and emerging sectors. These efforts support Dubai’s vision to be a global centre for talent, business, and technological advancement.

The delegation will engage with key Shenzhen institutions that align with Dubai’s strategic goals, fostering long-term partnerships. It will also strengthen ties with China, explore Shenzhen’s innovation-driven culture, and encourage collaboration between Dubai’s officials and Shenzhen institutions. Additionally, the visit aims to attract multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and fast-growing startups from China to Dubai, creating new trade and investment opportunities.

Saeed Al Eter Director-General of the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, highlighted the strategic ties between the UAE and China. He noted both countries continuously enhance their cooperation to drive economic growth and prosperity.

He said, "Guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai is among the world’s fastest-growing cities, learning from global experiences to drive its progress."

Al Eter added, "Shenzhen is a model city in technology, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and urban development. This visit offers a unique opportunity to gain insights, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate Dubai’s transformation in key sectors, including economic, financial, trade, urban planning, transport, sustainability, energy, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing technology."

Shenzhen’s global significance is reflected in its economic role. The city’s GDP reached US$456 billion in 2023, and it hosts over 3.5 million registered companies. Known as the "Silicon Valley of the East," Shenzhen has maintained economic growth of 6-7 percent in recent years. It was among the first five cities in China to adopt Special Economic Zone policies, evolving from a manufacturing hub for Hong Kong into a leader in technology and advanced manufacturing.

With a population of 17.5 million, Shenzhen is strategically located on the Hong Kong border, leveraging cross-border cooperation with unique regulations and incentives. It is home to leading global firms, including Huawei, Tencent, DJI, and BYD, reinforcing its status as a centre for technology and innovation. Its state-managed infrastructure ensures adherence to international standards, making it a model for urban development.

During the visit, the Dubai delegation will conduct 15 field visits, including the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to enhance financial cooperation with Dubai-based institutions; Lianhuashan Park to share expertise in urban beautification; and the Shenzhen Institute of Urban Planning and Design to collaborate on urban planning and sustainability.

The delegation will also visit Shenzhen Capital Group to strengthen SME sector ties; Tencent to explore digital transformation opportunities; Huawei to discuss smart government solutions; and BYD to gain insights into the future of Chinese automobile manufacturing.

Other visits include the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center to explore smart infrastructure solutions, the Southern University of Science and Technology to discuss research partnerships in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Technology Cooperation Zone to develop technology cluster strategies. Additional stops include the China Development Institute, Phoenix Wings Intelligent Logistics Centre, Shenzhen Investment Promotion Bureau, Shenzhen Water and Environment Group, and Shenzhen Bay sports Centre.

The delegation includes representatives from the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Future Foundation, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Economic Security Centre, Digital Dubai, Dubai Economic Development Corporation, World Government Summit Foundation, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Department of Finance, Dubai Holding, and TECOM Group.

The UAE maintains strong ties with China, with bilateral trade expected to reach US$200 billion by 2030. Dubai ranks third globally in attracting Chinese investments, with 5,480 Chinese companies registered as Dubai Chamber of Commerce members by August 2024. Dubai International Chamber operates three offices in China—Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong—the highest number in any country. Between 2015 and 2023, Emirati companies headquartered in Dubai invested a total of $1.4 billion in China.

Dubai International Financial Centre serves as a gateway for Chinese financial institutions in the UAE, facilitating access to markets across the middle East, Africa, and South Asia, as well as Belt and Road Initiative countries. Additionally, Chinese banks issue bonds on Nasdaq Dubai, including green bonds, financing renewable energy, desalination, clean energy, and transport projects in the UAE and the wider region.