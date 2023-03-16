UrduPoint.com

Dubai Government Employees To Work Remotely On Fridays During Ramadan

Published March 16, 2023

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 15th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued directives to allow 70 percent of Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The announcement follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9:00 am to 14:30 pm Monday -Thursday; and 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule.

The DGHR also said Dubai Government entities can continue offering flexible hours during Ramadan as per prevailing laws and approved working hours. The DGHR encouraged government entities to allow 70% of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month.

