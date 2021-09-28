UrduPoint.com

Dubai Government Employees Will Be Granted 6-day Paid Leave To Enable Them And Their Families To Visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai Government’s employees will be granted 6 days of paid leave during Expo 2020 Dubai period to enable them and their families to visit the mega event.

The six-day leave can be used during the period of Expo 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

''Expo 2020 Dubai is an exceptional international event which brings the world's knowledge, cultures and innovations from 192 countries for the first time in the region under one roof in Dubai,'' said Sheikh Hamdan.

