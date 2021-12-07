Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global Council for Innovative Organisations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 7th December 2021 (WAM) - The Dubai Government Excellence Programme, in cooperation with the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), announced the launch of the Global Council for Innovative Organizations, a global body of leading organizations in the field of innovation. Established under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, the new initiative was launched at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council.

The new Council seeks to promote knowledge exchange and promote the adoption of best practices in the implementation of innovation systems and frameworks. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, stressed that innovation plays a key role in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is being translated into reality under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council. Dubai is committed to promoting an innovative work environment and developing mechanisms to further embed the values of innovation and creativity in all spheres of life, he emphasised.

Al Basti added: "The future we aspire for requires us to continuously develop the necessary tools to maintain Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for innovation and instill the values of innovation not only in the public sector but across all sectors."

Dr. Hazza Alneaimi , General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, said: "The establishment of the Global Council for Innovative Organizations validates the approach adopted by the Government of Dubai and its entities to actively improve government efficiency by introducing new innovative systems and processes. We believe that the establishment of the Council will create further learning opportunities for all entities committed to innovation.

"

The Dubai Government Excellence Program offers integrated training courses for Dubai government employees led by various academics and experts, with the aim of enhancing efficiency and effectively implementing innovation systems in their organisations. These training programmes will cover vital topics including leadership and innovation strategy, government innovation management, promoting a culture of innovation, and enhancing future-oriented innovation in the public sector.

Two award categories within the Dubai Government Excellence Program are devoted to honouring exceptional government achievements in the field of innovation. These include the ‘Best Entity in the Field of Innovation’, and the ‘Dubai Medal for the Innovative Employee’. Both seek to promote a culture of innovation across the government sector.

The Global Council for Innovative Organizations is comprised of a group of global institutions that will exchange global best practices in developing and applying models, frameworks and methodologies for institutional innovation; generate insights on prominent challenges and solutions in the field of innovation and its management; and identify global trends in various fields to understand the impact they will have on institutions.

The Council’s members include innovative global institutions working in the public and private sectors, scientific research centres, universities, entrepreneurship incubators, training institutes, development and accreditation of innovation systems and standards – who can generate new advanced research opportunities in innovation.

The Council will also develop an Innovation Index, tools to classify innovative institutions, and a programme to recognise global achievements in the field of innovation. Regular meetings, workshops and events with keynote speakers will also be held to share international best practices in the field of innovation.