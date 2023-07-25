Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law in Free Zones

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) The Government of Dubai is actively exploring the application of Common Law within Dubai's Free Zones to enhance the city's business environment and boost its economic appeal and efficiency.

This potential adoption aligns with Dubai's progressive approach to cultivating a dynamic, responsive legal framework that caters to investors’ aspirations and bolsters global competitiveness.

The initiative supports the economic objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the top three global economic hubs.