Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to ensure health, safety of employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Executive Council has outlined a range of precautionary steps to ensure the health and safety of government employees and contribute to local and international efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The move comes as part of the Dubai Government’s preventive measures against the pandemic, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Al Basti said the government places the highest priority on the health and well-being of its employees. He explained that the preventive measures are aligned with the leadership’s directives to provide maximum flexibility in working conditions. The measures have taken into consideration the needs of the family and community, Al Basti added.

He went on to say, "H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed us to implement all procedures required to protect Dubai Government employees and their families. Accordingly, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council has outlined measures that ensure a balance between protecting government employees and ensuring normal workflow in the government sector."

The Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdulla Al Falasi thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the support and care he has extended to government employees and their families. He affirmed that precautionary and preventive measures will be implemented in all Dubai Government departments.

The measures include suspending fingerprint attendance machines and activating the ‘Smart Employee’ app or alternative attendance systems; and allowing pregnant female employees, elderly employees, employees with disabilities and employees with diseases that compromise the immune system to work from home. The General Secretariat of the Executive Council called on all government departments to postpone events and gatherings and offer flexible working-hours for mothers with children in Grade 9 or below.

Each department has been authorised to take additional precautionary measures in coordination with concerned bodies including sterilisation of the facility, furniture, office equipment, vehicles and elevators. All departments have also been directed to encourage their customers to use online customer service apps; postpone non-critical overseas assignments and training programmes, especially in high-risk countries; use online meeting technologies; and raise awareness about essential precautionary measures among employees.

Employees returning from overseas trips have been directed to stay at home until it is proven that they are not infected. In such cases, employees will receive their full salary and be allowed to work from home.

Government employees have also been issued guidelines on vital hygiene practices both inside and outside their workplaces. The guidelines were developed according to the recommendations of local health authorities and the standards of the World Health Organisation, WHO.