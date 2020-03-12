UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Government Takes Precautionary Measures To Ensure Health, Safety Of Employees

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to ensure health, safety of employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Executive Council has outlined a range of precautionary steps to ensure the health and safety of government employees and contribute to local and international efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The move comes as part of the Dubai Government’s preventive measures against the pandemic, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Al Basti said the government places the highest priority on the health and well-being of its employees. He explained that the preventive measures are aligned with the leadership’s directives to provide maximum flexibility in working conditions. The measures have taken into consideration the needs of the family and community, Al Basti added.

He went on to say, "H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed us to implement all procedures required to protect Dubai Government employees and their families. Accordingly, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council has outlined measures that ensure a balance between protecting government employees and ensuring normal workflow in the government sector."

The Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdulla Al Falasi thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the support and care he has extended to government employees and their families. He affirmed that precautionary and preventive measures will be implemented in all Dubai Government departments.

The measures include suspending fingerprint attendance machines and activating the ‘Smart Employee’ app or alternative attendance systems; and allowing pregnant female employees, elderly employees, employees with disabilities and employees with diseases that compromise the immune system to work from home. The General Secretariat of the Executive Council called on all government departments to postpone events and gatherings and offer flexible working-hours for mothers with children in Grade 9 or below.

Each department has been authorised to take additional precautionary measures in coordination with concerned bodies including sterilisation of the facility, furniture, office equipment, vehicles and elevators. All departments have also been directed to encourage their customers to use online customer service apps; postpone non-critical overseas assignments and training programmes, especially in high-risk countries; use online meeting technologies; and raise awareness about essential precautionary measures among employees.

Employees returning from overseas trips have been directed to stay at home until it is proven that they are not infected. In such cases, employees will receive their full salary and be allowed to work from home.

Government employees have also been issued guidelines on vital hygiene practices both inside and outside their workplaces. The guidelines were developed according to the recommendations of local health authorities and the standards of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Related Topics

World Dubai Vehicles Rashid Family All From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

3 minutes ago

NAB takes Mir Shakil-ur Rehman into custody

15 minutes ago

PSX faces trade suspension second time this week

30 minutes ago

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Likely Zero in Curre ..

33 minutes ago

Travel fund and free rebooking from March 10 to Ap ..

36 minutes ago

ExoMars Rover, Space Platform to Land on Mars in A ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.