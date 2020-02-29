UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Government Workshop Organises 'Towards The Next 50' Session

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Government Workshop organises 'Towards the Next 50' session

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has organised a session to supporting the country’s preparations for the next 50 years and in connection with this year’s "UAE Innovation Month."

The session, held in the presence of the leadership team headed by Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi, CEO of DGW, encouraged the employees to come up with creative ideas in the fields of innovation, technology and sustainability, thereby enhancing the organisation’s preparedness for the future, and to explore innovative solutions that can help DGW deliver world-class customer services.

The initiative reflects DGW’s commitment to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate innovation and encourage innovators under the theme "UAE Innovates – Towards the Next 50."

The session featured in-depth discussions on integrating innovation in the upgrade of fleet management and maintenance services according to the highest international standards and engineering best practices, and in line with the Dubai government’s vision.

Al-Raeesi said, "As the preparations for the next 50 years gain momentum, the UAE Innovation Month is a significant national occasion to promote innovation and inspire innovators to develop proactive solutions and come up with futuristic ideas that can drive development and growth.

"

During the session, DGW introduced several innovations including the "clutch overhaul/puller tool," an invention that saves time and money by superseding the previous methods where the entire part had to be replaced. Another invention that enables rebuilding of the car’s front suspension part using soft-drink cans and repairing the defective part instead of replacing it, was also presented.

Among other innovations presented during the session was one which enabled the extraction of injectors from car engines without causing any damage, and the replacement of the vehicle’s bearing using innovative tools without dismantling the entire axis, thereby saving the time spent in repairing the vehicle. Yet another solution tackled the replacement of particular gears within the transmission equipment instead of replacing the latter as a whole, saving both time and money.

The session also introduced advanced equipment that enables the injection of transmission fluids using compressed air, rather than sending the car to a dealer and another one that alters the automatic transmission connector in American-made cars to extend the part’s life and avoids sudden breakdowns in the middle of the road. Also introduced was a mechanism to replace the damaged rubber part of the steel part, instead of replacing the latter as a whole, saving costs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Road Vehicle Car Rashid Money From Government Best Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Stopover of Awam Express in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Will visit Central Asian States soon to strengthen ..

4 minutes ago

Former inmates beam ahead of historic ‘Peace-dea ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Hindu Council condemn violence against Mu ..

4 minutes ago

Long- range cameras being installed along M-3 to ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.