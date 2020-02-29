Dubai Government Workshop organises 'Towards the Next 50' session

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has organised a session to supporting the country’s preparations for the next 50 years and in connection with this year’s "UAE Innovation Month."

The session, held in the presence of the leadership team headed by Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi, CEO of DGW, encouraged the employees to come up with creative ideas in the fields of innovation, technology and sustainability, thereby enhancing the organisation’s preparedness for the future, and to explore innovative solutions that can help DGW deliver world-class customer services.

The initiative reflects DGW’s commitment to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate innovation and encourage innovators under the theme "UAE Innovates – Towards the Next 50."

The session featured in-depth discussions on integrating innovation in the upgrade of fleet management and maintenance services according to the highest international standards and engineering best practices, and in line with the Dubai government’s vision.

Al-Raeesi said, "As the preparations for the next 50 years gain momentum, the UAE Innovation Month is a significant national occasion to promote innovation and inspire innovators to develop proactive solutions and come up with futuristic ideas that can drive development and growth.

"

During the session, DGW introduced several innovations including the "clutch overhaul/puller tool," an invention that saves time and money by superseding the previous methods where the entire part had to be replaced. Another invention that enables rebuilding of the car’s front suspension part using soft-drink cans and repairing the defective part instead of replacing it, was also presented.

Among other innovations presented during the session was one which enabled the extraction of injectors from car engines without causing any damage, and the replacement of the vehicle’s bearing using innovative tools without dismantling the entire axis, thereby saving the time spent in repairing the vehicle. Yet another solution tackled the replacement of particular gears within the transmission equipment instead of replacing the latter as a whole, saving both time and money.

The session also introduced advanced equipment that enables the injection of transmission fluids using compressed air, rather than sending the car to a dealer and another one that alters the automatic transmission connector in American-made cars to extend the part’s life and avoids sudden breakdowns in the middle of the road. Also introduced was a mechanism to replace the damaged rubber part of the steel part, instead of replacing the latter as a whole, saving costs.