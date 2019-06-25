UrduPoint.com
Dubai Government Workshop To Provide Technical Vehicle Support Services For Expo 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Dubai Government Workshop to provide technical vehicle support services for Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, will provide technical vehicle support services for activities related to the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Expo 2020 Bureau signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with DGW, which also covers opportunities for building and expanding relations between the two parties. DGW has already started to provide fast vehicle services, collectively known as mobile workshop, at the Expo 2020 venue.

The agreement was signed by Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Bureau, and Fahad Ahmed Al Raeesi, DGW’s Deputy Executive Director, at the Expo 2020 Bureau’s headquarters.

Al-Ali emphasised the importance of collaborating with various government entities and private sector institutions to ensure the success of Expo 2020, the biggest event of its kind in the country’s history.

"We reaffirm Expo’s important role as a global event with immense impact on the entire UAE as it reflects the spirit of giving and loyalty to our country. DGW has considerable contributions in delivering top-notch government services and enhancing customer experience," he said.

He said DGW’s collaboration with Expo 2020 Bureau is part of its ongoing efforts to deliver the best services to the public and guests of Expo 2020.

Al Raeesi said, "The MoU signing is part of our efforts to enhance our cooperation and interaction with various government, semi-government, and private sector entities in Dubai and the UAE. We are confident that this latest development will contribute to Expo 2020’s success. The agreement also represents DGW’s superior vehicle and transportation services, especially in the areas of repairs and maintenance. DGW is at the forefront of providing transport services to Dubai and its government entities."

The MoU promotes partnership development, strong communication, and robust cooperation between the two entities in preparation for Expo 2020. Both parties agreed to coordinate in relevant areas, including tire replacement and repair covering vehicles to be used during the event. The DGW-approved fleet system will also track preventive maintenance services as it assigns a permanent mobile workshop to address related emergency needs.

