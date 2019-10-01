Dubai Government Workshop trains workforce to develop inspection, diagnostic skills for Toyota Hybrid vehicles

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has announced that it has organised a training course equipping its staff with inspection and diagnostic skills for Toyota Hybrid vehicles, as part of its commitment to develop and implement integrated training programmes that enhance the skills and expertise of the workforce operating in various fields.

The training is just one of the series of DGW workshops aimed at empowering employees which will enable them to contribute to achieving DGW’s vision focused on ensuring the safety of vehicles and delivering high-quality services, in line with Dubai Plan 2021.

Fahad Ahmed Al Raisi, Deputy Executive Director of DGW, said, "We are committed to organising training courses that will help develop the technical skills of our staff and provide them with the needed expertise which can help achieve excellence in DGW’s strategic plans. It seeks to provide customers with pioneering services in accordance with the highest international standards and best practices. This training was held to raise the efficiency of the technical staff testing and identifying problems in Toyota Hybrid vehicles, in line with our long-term goals of equipping employees with the ideal skills and contributing to enhancing customer satisfaction.

"

He continued, "We are committed to ensuring the quality of our services in both the administrative and technical fields as well as making the best use of our human resources to improve government performance, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai."

The training course, which was held at DGW Headquarters, included a programme where the staff had to examine and diagnose the various failures of hybrid vehicles and their impact on health and safety in line with the global trend in the use of clean energy, which falls within the UAE Vision 2030 in terms of achieving sustainability.

The course has educated the employees about the importance of carrying out maintenance and repair methods while observing health and safety requirements in hybrid operating systems, understand the components and functions of the inverter / HV transformer system, as well as the function of sensors on computers and hybrid system operators.