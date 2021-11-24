Dubai, Hamburg to expand strategic partnership

UrduPoint.com

Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Dubai Chamber and Hamburg Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to renew their strategic partnership, initiated in 2007, and foster closer ties between the UAE and German business communities.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 12th World Chambers Congress (WCC) in Dubai, focused on the common goals of innovation, with a strong focus on energy, mobility and new technologies.

Under the agreement, the two chambers agreed to extend their cooperation, and share knowledge and best practices on membership-related services through institutional exchange, including exchange and cooperation in other countries where the organisations maintain a presence.

The chambers will jointly coordinate future initiatives and foster cooperation in the healthcare sector between both regions and co-organise meetings between companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, said, "Both Chambers realise the importance of cooperation to drive innovation and to provide effective solutions to boost energy, address environmental concerns and promote sustainability and mobility.

He noted that Dubai and Hamburg are remarkably similar in terms of logistical prowess, strategic geographical location and a strong emphasis on being a trade hub. Therefore, this MoU with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce seems like a natural next step to tap into existing trade and investment potential.

"In line with our strategic vision, Hamburg 2040', the cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry will provide new opportunities for our member companies in Dubai and beyond. Thanks to its openness for new ideas, Dubai provides an excellent launch pad for innovation from Hamburg. Furthermore, as a global hub Dubai is a great starting point for Hamburg-based companies to spot the latest trends in business and innovation and develop new markets in the region," Dr. Malte Heyne, CEO of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, noted.

This partnership has created new channels of fruitful cooperation over the last decade, with the Dubai-Hamburg Business Forum serving as an important platform for business exchange under this partnership.

