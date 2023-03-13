Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medical library

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened membership for its electronic medical library for licenced health professionals.

The library provides 24/7 access to over 29 million medical and scientific resources, including books, magazines, medical journals, clinical databases, and clinical guidelines.

Members can access the library electronically through their mobile phones and smart devices. Subscription to the library allows healthcare professionals to request medical articles, obtain CME hours, use international CME sites, publish scientific research, join virtual journal clubs, and access sources of support for evidence-based medical practices. To subscribe, interested individuals can submit a request through the DHA website or the medical library website.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, emphasised the significance of the medical library initiative that aims to improve evidence-based medical practices and scientific research among licenced health professionals. This initiative enables healthcare professionals to access a vast array of resources, such as millions of books, magazines, medical journals and articles, clinical databases, drug data, and clinical guidelines.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Director of the Medical Education and Research Department at the DHA, also stated that the medical library will provide its members with services to request medical articles, obtain continuing medical education (CME) hours, browse the library's website, use international CME sites for licensing purposes, and obtain research references.