Dubai Health Authority announces Ramadan timings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today announced the Ramadan timings for all DHA hospitals, DHA COVID-19 screening and vaccination centres, DHA administration, Primary health centres and medical fitness centres.

The working hours for the DHA administration will be from 9:00 to 14:00 from Sunday to Thursday.

Hospitals and health centres will work as per shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual. Emergency departments at all DHA hospitals will operate around the clock.

Latifa Hospital’s specialist outpatient clinics will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 14:00, while the Dubai Hospital outpatient clinic will work in two shifts: 8:00 to 13:00 and 13:00 to 18:00 on weekdays. At Rashid Hospital, the outpatient clinic will be open from 8:00 to 13:00 on weekdays.

Hatta Hospital outpatient clinics will work from 8:00 to 18:00, and will resume work from 20:00 to 22:00. The Hatta Hospital administration will operate from 8:00 to 13:00.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centres will provide vaccinations from 9:00 to 16:00 and from 21:00 to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, while on Friday and Saturday, vaccinations will be available from 9:00 to 16:00. The centres will only be open during the morning slot (9:00 to 16:00) during the last ten days of Ramadan, and will be closed on the 7th and 8th of May.

The COVID-19 screening centre at Al-Nasr Club from 8:00 to 13:00. Meanwhile, COVID-19 screening centres at Al Rashidiya Majlis; and Jumeirah Port Council, District 1 will be open from 20:00 to 1:00, and those at Mall of the Emirates and Deira City Centre will be open from 9:00 to 15:00.

As for COVID-19 assessment centres, Al Badaa; Al Khawaneej; and the Dubai Municipality health centres will operate 24/7.

In terms of primary healthcare centres (PHCs), the Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function 24/7. All other DHA primary healthcare centres will be open from 9:00 to 15:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00.

The Al Mamzhar Health Centre, which is a dedicated child and maternity care centre, will function from 9:00 to 18:00 on all weekdays.

The Al Muhaisnah Centre will be open from 5:00 to 17:00 and will resume work after Iftar from 21:00 to 3:00 on weekdays. The centre will be open until 17:00 on Thursday, and on Friday, the centre will be closed.

Rashidiya Medical Fitness Centre will be functional from 8:00 to 16:00 on weekdays.

The Emirates Airlines Medical Fitness Centre will be operational from 7:30 to 12:30, while Dubai Land Medical Fitness Centres will be open on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 to 12:00.

The medical fitness centres at Knowledge Village, JAFZA, Emirates Medical Fitness Centre and AXS will be open from 8:00 to 13:00, while those at DIFC, Al Lusaily and DAFZA will be open from 9:00 to 14:00. The Al Lusialy Medical Fitness Centre will also be open on Friday and Saturday but only during the evening slot, from 20:00 to 23:00.

The following will only work on weekdays; the Zabeel Medical Fitness Centre from 9:00 to 17:00; the Al Yalaiys Medical fitness centre from 7:00 to 16:00; the Al Quoz Medical Fitness Centre from 7:00 to 17:00; and the Smart Salem centre from 8:00 to 17:00.

The Emirates Airlines Medical Fitness Centre will be open from 7:30 to 12:30; the Al Nahda Occupational Centre from 7:30 to 16:00, and Al Garhoud centre from 7:30 to 16:30.

Timings of specialty centres: -The Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre, Seniors' Happiness Centre, Dubai Fertility Centre and Dubai Cord Blood & Research Centre will work from 9:00 to 14:00.

-The Thalassemia Centre and the Dubai Diabetes Centre will work from 8:00 to 14:00; and the Dubai Complementary Medicine Centre from 8:30 to 13:30.

-The Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre will work from 9:00 to 16:00 and 21:00 to midnight.