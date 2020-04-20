UrduPoint.com
Dubai Health Authority Calls On Organisations To Meet Health Insurance Requirements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Employees and sponsors should comply with the mandatory health insurance scheme in the Emirate of Dubai, which is in line with the Health Insurance Law number 11 of 2013, said a top health official.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation said, "We fully recognise the challenges faced by organisations, sectors and communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We must comply with the basic need of employees which is the mandatory health insurance policy and therefore if the employee’s policy needs to be issued or renewed, the employer or sponsor should fulfil his obligation.

He highlighted that patients require medical insurance as their basic need to receive care across government and private hospitals and health centres.

Al Hashimi urged businesses and companies to meet the minimum insurance criteria to ensure they do not burden the health system. "These are unprecedented times and we will overcome this global challenge; in the meantime, we need to move ahead keeping our responsibility in mind, with commitment and cooperation," he said.

