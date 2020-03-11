UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Health Authority Continues Strong Preventive Measures Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Dubai Health Authority continues strong preventive measures against COVID-19

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today said it is continuing to take strong and comprehensive preventive measures to protect the community from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today said it is continuing to take strong and comprehensive preventive measures to protect the community from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The DHA has further reinforced its preventive programme and is running campaigns to raise awareness about essential precautionary measures and practices required to combat the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of the residents of Dubai Measures taken by DHA include thorough screenings of passengers travelling into Dubai from across the world through its airports, ports and border checkpoints, especially from countries that have high infection rates of COVID-19. Specialised medical teams are conducting laboratory sampling and following up on suspected cases.

Dr. Badreya Al Harmi, Director of Public Health Protection Department at the DHA, said the Authority has implemented an effective monitoring system for detecting individuals infected by coronavirus.

She said the system facilitates identification of coronavirus cases with high precision and supports medical teams in tracking and following up on those who had contact with confirmed cases. The system adheres to international standards and protocols recognised by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Badreya stressed that all precautionary procedures implemented in this regard are being carried out in coordination and cooperation with concerned authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as well as crisis and emergency committees.

She further said the Dubai Health Authority has issued comprehensive guidelines for all government and private health facilities in Dubai and conducted training workshops for their staff.

The DHA has also issued an educational guide designed to raise awareness among all members of society with simple, clear and straightforward information about COVID-19. It has also issued a guide to help all institutions in Dubai disseminate accurate information about the coronavirus and raise awareness on essential preventive measures Furthermore, she said the Authority has raised awareness about precautionary measures in schools and universities. It has also issued a clear and detailed guide on procedures for school bus sterilisation and cleaning and disinfection of public transport.

DHA has an integrated preventive system managed by specialised medical and technical experts equipped with the latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment, she said.

Dr. Badreya urged members of the public to follow preventive steps and instructions issued by the Dubai Health Authority and other official health authorities in the UAE and avoid misinformation from unofficial sources.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Guide Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

9 seconds ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

22 minutes ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

30 minutes ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

24 minutes ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

45 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.