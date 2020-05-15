Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile testing unit to conduct COVID-19 screening in labour camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) In line with its efforts to conduct proactive COVID-19 medical examinations, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a highly-sophisticated mobile unit to conduct testing in densely populated areas, especially labour camps. The testing bus will also be available to certain segments of society such as the elderly and people unable to visit health centres due to underlying medical conditions.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with the National Fire Fighting Manufacturing Company (NAFFCO) and SHIELDme. The mobile testing unit was designed and manufactured by NAFFCO in the UAE and provided to DHA for the purpose of community COVID-19 screening. It is equipped with internal and external isolation and sterilisation systems developed using SHIELDme technology.

The advanced bus meets all regulations for protection of staff, medical professionals and people being screened. The screening capacity of the bus is 1,000 individuals per day.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority said: "The expansion and acceleration of medical examinations, particularly in high-density areas and workers' residences, has contributed significantly to reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and helped us boost quarantine operations and treatment for patients.

"This initiative was made possible through a collaboration between private entities, the private and government health sector, the police and community members.

It will increase the effectiveness of measures to combat the virus and help our efforts to overcome the challenges it poses."

Al Qutami praised the community and all stakeholders for their cooperation and support. Expressing his sincere appreciation to NAFFCO and SHIELDme, he said the mobile bus will increase screening capacity and help contain the spread of the virus. He reiterated that the Authority will always keep in mind the support it has received during these challenging times.

Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, Group CEO of NAFFCO, said the bus, designed and manufactured in the UAE, offers the most and innovative and up-to-date mobile screening solutions for COVID-19.

"This mobile bus can test 1,000 people a day. It has several features including an Emirates ID card reading machine and registration system. It can move around residential areas easily and safeguard medical staff from potential infection that can be caused by direct contact with the outside environment. It is designed to completely protect medical professionals and provide them with a sense of security," he said.

He stressed that the protection of medical staff was the main focus of the design of the bus. The unit is equipped with internal and external isolation and sterilisation systems developed using SHIELDme technology.

He further said: "The introduction of this bus is an expression of our thanks and our desire to strengthen the great efforts of DHA in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."