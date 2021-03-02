Dubai Health Authority expands COVID-19 vaccination campaign to include additional categories of population

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Tuesday that all valid Dubai resident visa holders aged 40 and above can now register to receive COVID-19 vaccination at DHA facilities.

The Authority also announced that elderly individuals aged 60 and above with a valid resident visa issued in any emirate can register for the vaccine, provided they can prove they are residing in Dubai.

The announcement is aligned with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s instructions to adopt comprehensive measures to protect the community from COVID-19 and ensure the highest levels of health and safety, The DHA also announced it has expanded the age limits for receiving the vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be administered to all individuals 16 years and above, instead of 18 years and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can now be administered to anyone aged 18 and above, instead of those between 18-65 years.

Furthermore, GCC nationals with a valid Emirates ID can also now get vaccinated at DHA facilities.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said the ongoing expansion of the vaccination campaign is based on a strategic plan developed by the Authority late last year, which outlines progressive phases and timelines based on global best practices and guidelines.

She added that starting today, the targeted categories can book a vaccination appointment through the DHA App or DHA Contact Centre, which can be reached on 800 342.

With the new additions, the targeted categories include: all Emiratis (16 years and above), elderly residents aged 60 and above living in Dubai, all valid Dubai resident visa holders aged 40 and above. Valid Dubai resident visa holders with chronic diseases or in the people of determination category (16 years and above), frontliners and vital sector workers are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments for frontliners and vital sector workers will be scheduled in coordination and cooperation with government departments and the institutions they work for.

Dr. Al Khaja stressed the DHA is working continuously to simplify procedures for obtaining the vaccine and ensure a safe and healthy environment at its vaccination facilities in order to ensure the highest levels of customer happiness and satisfaction.