Dubai Health Authority expands its COVID-19 home vaccination drive

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with Dubai Ambulance and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, has announced the expansion of its home vaccination drive to include more social segments that are unable to visit vaccination centres.

The move is part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to restore full normalcy and ensure high levels of protection for the community from COVID-19.

The categories eligible for the service include people of determination, Emiratis aged 50 and above and elderly Dubai residents aged 60 and older. DHA said it will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to eligible community members in collaboration with its strategic partners.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said that expanding the vaccination drive is aimed at helping seniors unable to visit medical centres take the vaccine from the comfort of their homes.

The campaign will support DHA’s mission of safeguarding the community and ensuring the highest standards of health and safety, she added.

Dr. Al Khaja said the Authority, together with its strategic partners, has made several arrangements for reaching the groups targeted in the drive.

Mobile buses and a dedicated team of health professionals have been allocated for the home vaccination service in accordance with international protocols and prevention and safety guidelines.

Community members can book the service by calling DHA’s toll-free number 800 342. Those who provide proof of residence in Dubai, regardless of the Emirate in which their residency visa was issued, will be able to receive the vaccine under this initiative. The booking date and time will be provided within 48 hours of requesting the service.

Dr. Al Khaja encouraged elderly members of the community to benefit from the home vaccination service, which will be available every day from 8:00 to 20:00.

She added that providing easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine by increasing vaccination centres and introducing the home service support DHA’s goal of vaccinating 100 percent of the eligible population in Dubai by the end of 2021.