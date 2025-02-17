Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), has announced the launch of a set of pioneering standards and protocols—among the first of their kind in the region—aimed at enhancing the customer and patient journey within Dubai’s healthcare sector.

In a statement marking the UAE Innovation Month, Al Ketbi said that the country has adopted a pioneering approach to innovation by designating UAE Innovation Month as an annual, exceptional event. This initiative reinforces the nation's position and strategic direction in the field of innovation, which is one of the most critical aspects of global competitiveness.

He emphasised that innovation is a defining feature of work and a way of life in the UAE. He noted that the DHA is leveraging all available tools, resources, and innovative ideas to ensure the sustainability of healthcare and pave the way for a better future.

In this context, the DHA has prepared a dedicated agenda to participate in UAE Innovation Month, which will run until 26th February. The agenda includes field visits by senior DHA officials to leading innovation centres in Dubai to explore best practices, as well as specialised discussion panels and a brainstorming session on "Artificial Intelligence and Its Applications," bringing together DHA specialists and expert consultants in the field.

Additionally, the agenda features training sessions on the "Afkar" platform, designed to empower users with the skills to effectively utilise the platform, enhancing their innovative thinking and supporting their contributions towards developing creative solutions to improve services.

Furthermore, the programme includes a lecture titled Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Innovation, which is expected to attract 1,000 participants from various government entities.