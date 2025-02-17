Open Menu

Dubai Health Authority Introduces Innovative Protocols To Enhance Customer Service

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), has announced the launch of a set of pioneering standards and protocols—among the first of their kind in the region—aimed at enhancing the customer and patient journey within Dubai’s healthcare sector.

In a statement marking the UAE Innovation Month, Al Ketbi said that the country has adopted a pioneering approach to innovation by designating UAE Innovation Month as an annual, exceptional event. This initiative reinforces the nation's position and strategic direction in the field of innovation, which is one of the most critical aspects of global competitiveness.

He emphasised that innovation is a defining feature of work and a way of life in the UAE. He noted that the DHA is leveraging all available tools, resources, and innovative ideas to ensure the sustainability of healthcare and pave the way for a better future.

In this context, the DHA has prepared a dedicated agenda to participate in UAE Innovation Month, which will run until 26th February. The agenda includes field visits by senior DHA officials to leading innovation centres in Dubai to explore best practices, as well as specialised discussion panels and a brainstorming session on "Artificial Intelligence and Its Applications," bringing together DHA specialists and expert consultants in the field.

Additionally, the agenda features training sessions on the "Afkar" platform, designed to empower users with the skills to effectively utilise the platform, enhancing their innovative thinking and supporting their contributions towards developing creative solutions to improve services.

Furthermore, the programme includes a lecture titled Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Innovation, which is expected to attract 1,000 participants from various government entities.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai February Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative proto ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..

1 minute ago
 DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief ..

DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Wo ..

RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

16 minutes ago
 50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE C ..

50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to ..

Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturd ..

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

46 minutes ago
Middle East International Conference on Innovation ..

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI ..

Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector

1 hour ago
 China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies ..

China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAV ..

India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East