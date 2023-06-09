UrduPoint.com

Dubai Health Authority Issues Standards For Physiotherapy Services In Emirate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Health Authority issues standards for physiotherapy services in emirate

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 9th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has issued the standards for physiotherapy services in the emirate.

The announcement took place during the World Physiotherapy Conference, which recently took place in Dubai.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA said that the issuance of standards for physiotherapy services is in line with DHA’s strategic vision of ensuring continuous improvement in the delivery of health services provided by the sector.

He thanked the Emirates Medical Association’s Emirates Physiotherapy Society for their cooperation to help develop comprehensive standards for physiotherapy services in the emirate.

Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of the Health Policies and Standards Department at the DHA highlighted that the main objective of issuing these standards is to unify physiotherapy services provided across all health facilities in the emirate, in line with the latest advances in the field and international best practices.

The standards specify provisions for both health facilities and health professionals and provide details of performance indicators to ensure the provision of patient-centered care.

Dr. Obaid stated that the standards also provide detailed provisions for referring and educating patients, keeping in mind the highest criteria of health and safety in the field.

Dr. Naima Saleh, President of Emirates Physiotherapy Society, highlighted the importance of the standards issued by DHA, which is in line with World Physiotherapy’s vision that considers the field of physiotherapy to be an essential part of an integrated health care system that aims to regain and maintain physical health of the population.

Dr Saleh said: “Physiotherapy services contribute to correcting and mitigating the effects of disease and injury. Delay or the absence of seeking these services, results in deterioration of health and negatively affects the quality of life of patients.”

Dr Obaid highlighted that unification of standards for physiotherapy services will help further enhance the health sector in the emirate and aid in the delivery of specialised high-quality patient-centered care.

Related Topics

World Dubai June All Best

Recent Stories

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

6 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

6 minutes ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

7 minutes ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

7 minutes ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquir ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquires about health of ex-CJP Fede ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.