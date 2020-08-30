Dubai Health Authority launches 24/7 helpline for back-to-school health queries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) To provide parents, students and staff members in private schools in Dubai with an effective and convenient mechanism to address COVID-19 related queries, the Dubai Health Authority has launched a dedicated 24/7 back-to-school helpline at phone number 800588.

The launch of this service reinforces the authority’s commitment to provide effective communication channels to the community, offering timely and accurate health information.

Fatima Al Khaja, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said that all governmental authorities and schools have worked tirelessly to ensure that students are welcomed back with enhanced safety protocols. The helpline is a mechanism to provide parents, students and school staff in private schools in Dubai with timely information through an effective and convenient communication channel.

Al Khaja said that the helpline will provide information related to precautionary methods to avoid COVID-19.

It will also provide information on all measures and protocols that private schools in Dubai have adopted, in accordance with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Last week, the Dubai Health Authority organised a workshop for 400 medical and administrative staff, which focussed on standards that school clinics need to adhere to, and the role of a dedicated health and safety employee in schools to ensure follow-up, monitoring and compliance of all standards. The workshop also reinforced school health standards and protocols, preventative and precautionary measures that must be followed and emphasised the safety and quality of health care.

Al Khaja wished all students a happy, positive and healthy welcome back-to-school, and advised parents and students to follow all precautionary measures, both during and after school.