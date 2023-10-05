Open Menu

Dubai Health Authority Launches Innovative Initiative To Enhance Emiratisation Of Private Medical Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiative to enhance Emiratisation of private medical sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced a new initiative called "Health Talents" as part of its l Emiratisation policy.

This initiative aims to support and Emiratise the private healthcare sector by utilising citizen medical and administrative talents and expertise, enhancing the sector's alignment with the goals and aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, particularly in the areas of sustainable health, well-being, and achieving a world-class medical model.
The "Health Talents" initiative, managed by the Medical education and Research Department at DHA, is one among several innovative initiatives designed to provide specialised employment opportunities for Emirati professionals.

It also opens avenues for these professionals to contribute to raising the quality of healthcare services in Dubai and participate in ongoing development efforts within the healthcare system.


The implementation of this initiative will be centred around hosting a high-quality exhibition, organised by the DHA, that will begin on Monday. The exhibition will bring together major healthcare establishments in Dubai, Emirati talents, as well as graduates of the Scholarship Programme (Medicine and Sciences) administered by the Authority, and graduates from various healthcare disciplines such as nursing, radiology, laboratories, pharmacy, physiotherapy, health insurance, medical equipment engineering, psychology, and other administrative specialisations.
The Health Talents exhibition will take place over two days and will feature the participation of 24 leading healthcare institutions and facilities.

More than 100 job vacancies across various healthcare and administrative specialities will be offered. The Authority expects significant progress in citizen employment during the exhibition.

Related Topics

Education Dubai Job Progress From Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B ..

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B meetings during trade mission ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Te ..

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

35 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

35 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

35 minutes ago
 PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

2 hours ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

2 hours ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

3 hours ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East