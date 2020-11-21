UrduPoint.com
Dubai Health Authority Launches New Stand-alone Laboratory Facility

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone laboratory facility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has launched a new stand-alone laboratory, which provides several state-of-the-art diagnostic services.

It is the only facility in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to provide testing for Tuberculosis, TB, and legionella.

It was previously located in Rashid Hospital and now is located in Satwa and has increased its capacity and services. It offers a plethora of modern diagnostic services including molecular diagnostic services for the detection of TB and legionella.

The laboratory falls under the DHA’s Microbiology and Infection Control unit in the Pathology Laboratory Department and provides centralised diagnostic services for Mycobacteria, TB, and Legionella detection service for all health facilities in Dubai. Additionally, the TB diagnostic Testing Service is a referral service for all the Northern Emirates as well.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said, "In line with our vision to provide the highest quality of medical services and protect public health, we have expanded our diagnostic laboratories recognising their pivotal role in terms of disease recognition, interpretation and disease surveillance. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and highly qualified manpower to provide timely and accurate diagnostic services.

"

Dr Hussain Al Samt, Director of Pathology and Genetics Department at the DHA said, "In the process of disease recognition, the diagnostic laboratory plays a crucial role. From disease aetiology to an interpretative role and disease surveillance, laboratory professionals provide the medical sector much-needed support and are an important link in the patient care process."

Dr. Rania Medhat Seliem, Head of Pathology Laboratory, Rashid Hospital and consultant at the DHA’s Pathology and Genetics Department highlighted that the laboratory provides several pertinent services.

Dr. Seliem said, "Additionally, it is the only service in the UAE providing second line Drug Susceptibility Test for TB. It is a very important test to know the drug susceptibility in patients with diseases such as TB. It helps them understand which medicines will and will not work on them."

She added that the CAP-accredited laboratory adheres to Gold Standards and provides specialised services such as AFB smear microscopy, TB culture, MTB complex Identification test, Drug Susceptibility test by genotypic and phenotypic methods, Rapid Molecular testing and T-SPOT test for latent TB infection diagnosis.

