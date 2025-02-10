Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has expanded its suite of educational initiatives with the launch of "Tawazun," a podcast dedicated to enhancing mental well-being.

The podcast serves as a platform for experts, specialists, and individuals with personal experiences to discuss key issues, including psychological resilience, holistic therapy, personal growth, preventive healthcare, and digital innovations in health.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to fostering well-being across the community.

Presented by Emirati media personality Saoud Al Kaabi, Tawazun features open and insightful discussions aimed at raising awareness, fostering personal growth, and promoting mental well-being within the community.

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of DHA and Director of Public Health Protection Department, highlighted the significance of proactive mental well-being.

“Well-being is not just about overcoming challenges; it is about adopting a proactive approach to improving quality of life. Through Tawazun, we are creating a space for meaningful dialogue that translates into practical steps, equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to embark on a confident and informed journey towards balanced mental health.”

Dr. Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and education at DHA’s Public Health Department, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in supporting mental well-being.

"Building a community culture that prioritises mental well-being requires ongoing dialogue and effective collaboration. Tawazun reflects DHA’s commitment to making these conversations more accessible and impactful in people’s daily lives, with the aim of driving real change -- turning awareness into action and discussions into positive transformation."