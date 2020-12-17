UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Health Authority Offers COVID-19 Testing To Dubai World Trade Centre Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to Dubai World Trade Centre visitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is providing COVID-19 testing services at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for visitors, an official said.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, said the DHA has been providing the service for company representatives, exhibitors and exhibition-goers, and people who participate in international conferences that are hosted at DWTC.

She said the move was in line with the Authority’s vision to provide easy and accessible testing services across the emirate.

In September, the DHA had added three new testing centres at Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis. Each of these centres can conduct 550 tests a day.

Dr Al Khaja said that Dubai’s capacity for conducting COVID-19 PCR tests has exceeded 80,000 tests per day, including public and private sector providers.

Related Topics

World Dubai Company September

Recent Stories

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

6 minutes ago

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

50 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

50 minutes ago

Necessary to Hold Putin's Annual Press Conference ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.