Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to Dubai World Trade Centre visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is providing COVID-19 testing services at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for visitors, an official said.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, said the DHA has been providing the service for company representatives, exhibitors and exhibition-goers, and people who participate in international conferences that are hosted at DWTC.

She said the move was in line with the Authority’s vision to provide easy and accessible testing services across the emirate.

In September, the DHA had added three new testing centres at Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis. Each of these centres can conduct 550 tests a day.

Dr Al Khaja said that Dubai’s capacity for conducting COVID-19 PCR tests has exceeded 80,000 tests per day, including public and private sector providers.