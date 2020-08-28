Dubai Health Authority provides Rashid Hospital with the latest technology for on-site CPR training of healthcare professionals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, recently inaugurated the Resuscitation Quality Improvement programme, RQI, a self-directed, simulation-based performance and quality improvement programme for healthcare professionals at Rashid Hospital.

DHA is the third organisation in the MENA region to adopt the RQI technology and first Government organisation in UAE.

The RQI machine uses smart technology towards automation and innovation in medical training as it presents realistic cases of patients through electronic simulation.

This provides medical professionals with training opportunities using smart technology and since the RQI programme is situated in Rashid Hospital, it means medical professionals can save time and can regularly train on-site to ensure they are abreast with the latest CPR techniques.

The system is highly advanced and healthcare providers can renew vital CPR skills in 15 minutes, which helps healthcare professionals to provide high-quality CPR that leads to better outcomes for patients with cardiac arrest.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA said that implementing of all the latest medical technologies is in line with the vision to empower and support healthcare professionals, enhance patient care and safety as well as provide patients with the highest quality of medical services.

Al Qutami added that the authority is also keen to provide training opportunities for medical professionals so that they can continuously enhance their skills and be up-to-date with the latest medical technologies.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Medical education and Research Department Director, said, "We are pleased to have implemented the RQI Machine in coordination with the American Heart Association to provide the highest standard of resuscitation care." said Dr. Wadeia Sharief.

Dr. Fahad Baslaib, CEO of Rashid Hospital said the new RQI technology, which can cover the CPR training requirement of the all healthcare professionals at the hospital ensuring they receive the latest medical training on-site.