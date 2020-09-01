Dubai Health Authority shares back-to-school health tips

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has highlighted back-to-school health tips and preventative precautions as children gear up for school.

Dr. Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and education Section in DHA's Public Health Protection Department said, "In line with governmental guidelines, schools have adopted stringent precautionary measures to reduce the possibility of transmission of infection among students and to provide a safe and healthy educational environment. Parents also play a pivotal role in helping maintain health and safety standards. Students and parents must adopt internationally recommended safety measures at school and after school as well."

Al Awadhi provided some tips to prepare children to go back to school, which are as follows: 1. Educate children about COVID- 19, how it is transmitted and ways to protect themselves from it 2. Encourage your child to have a conversation with you if you feel your child is anxious about returning to school 3. Address any concerns and worries they may have 4. Be supportive and listen to your child 5. Speak to your child about feeling safe within the school environment 6. Emphasise the positives of returning to school 7. Inform children about the safety measures and precautions that the school will follow and explain to them that these measures are in place for everyone’s safety, health and wellbeing 8. Talk to them about the changes they will experience in school, such as having to wear a mask and the importance of maintaining physical distance between them and everyone at all times 9. Empower them by making them understand that they are helping keep the school environment healthy and they are protecting themselves and their peers by adopting these precautionary measures 10.

Talk to them frequently so that you can notice if they are experiencing any change in their behaviour She also said that children should be provided with knowledge, tools and taught hygiene practises. She explained that this can be done by educating children about the symptoms of the virus, methods of transmission, and ways in which your child can protect himself and others. She added that it was important to give children the tools to protect themselves by providing a protective kit for your child to take to school which include hand sanitisers, face masks and tissues.

Dr. Awadhi also advised parents to educate their children on positive practices such as teaching children the correct way to wash their hands, educate them about the importance of maintaining sufficient physical distance (not less than 2 metres) and teach them the correct sneeze/cough etiquette.

Dr. Awadhi also urged parents to educate children about some important preventative measures they can take to protect themselves, their peers and school staff.

A do and don’ts list at school was also provided by the DHA, as follows: Do - Greet others from afar - Wash or sanitise your hands frequently - Wear your mask the entire time you are at school - Maintain physical distancing - Bring your own food from home - Stay home if you have ANY respiratory symptom - Clean and disinfect your desk Don’t - Handshake and no high-fives either - Share food with others - Share your mask with your classmates - Sit with a big group of friends - Touch your eyes, nose or mouth with dirty hands - Throw your mask in undesignated places - Exchange books and stationary - Spread rumours about COVID-19