DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital to enhance collaboration across medical education and research.

Aligned with DHA's efforts to provide easy access to world-class patient-centered care, the MoU will facilitate the exchange of expertise and collaboration in specialised paediatric medical fields, such as organ transplant.

The MoU was signed by Awadh Al Ketbi, DHA Director General, and Dr. Abdulla Ibrahim Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, at the DHA headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, DHA Deputy Director General; Jamal Abdul Salam, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA); Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi, DHCA Chief Regulatory Officer; Dr.

Mohamed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, and a number of senior DHA officials.

Al Ketbi highlighted the DHA's dedication to partner with esteemed medical and educational institutions to provide high-quality patient care.

Fostering medical education and research, collaborating and sharing expertise and knowledge, particularly in rare medical fields, are key to driving and bolstering Dubai’s health sector, he added.

Al Ketbi also pointed out that DHA’s Latifa Hospital for Women and Children and Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital are recognised not only locally, but also regionally for their expertise, stressing that the MoU will further collaborations that ensure providing the best specialised paediatric care.