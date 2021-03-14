Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) In line with its digital transformation drive, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has implemented the issuance of electronic pre-marital certificates.

Couples must undergo a pre-marital health examination to screen for certain genetic and infectious diseases. At the DHA, the screening is available across primary healthcare centres. After the screening, the DHA provides a pre-marital certificate electronically. The move has cut down processes from 12 to just three simple steps.

Now, the DHA has moved one step further by linking the electronic pre-marital certificate with Dubai Courts to provide customers with added convenience, reduce waiting time and enhance overall efficiencies.

The Dubai Health Authority recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Courts in this regard with an overall mandate of electronically linking certificates and processes.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Healthcare Sector at the Dubai Health Authority and Mohamed Ahmed Youssef Al Obaidly, CEO of the Case Management Sector at Dubai Courts, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

Dr Taryam said, "In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the MoU aims to foster cooperation and coordination between government entities in Dubai.

We look forward to collaborating and developing joint operations and services, especially digital services, to improve the customer’s journey with Dubai paperless strategy and to enhance the quality of life index."

He said the MoU is in line with Dubai’s vision of making the Emirate the smartest, most efficient and integrated city in the world in terms of linking government services provided to customers. Both parties have collaborated to link the pre-marital certificate.

Dr. Suad Hashim, Head of Specialised Clinics Section and consultant Family Physician at DHA’s Primary Healthcare Sector, said, "The electronic transformation of pre-marital screening service greatly improves a customer’s journey and satisfaction, saves the customer’s time and reduces any inconvenience. As part of the transformation and collaboration, customers and Dubai Courts will receive the electronic pre-marital screening certificate. Moreover, this is in line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy and we are keen to continue our digital healthcare drive to better serve patients and improve efficiencies and healthcare management."

The three-year MoU will promote cooperation in digital services.