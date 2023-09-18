Open Menu

Dubai Health Authority To Launch 'Elite' Programme For Job-seeking Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Health Authority to launch &#039;Elite&#039; programme for job-seeking citizens

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will introduce the Elite Programme, a new, innovative way to attract citizens to take up jobs in various sectors and specialisations of the DHA.

The innovative method aims to provide citizens with training opportunities at the DHA, across specialised and advanced programmes to develop their personal, scientific, and professional skills and capabilities. They will then gain experience and gradually take on additional roles, tasks, and responsibilities for one year. Those who prove their competence during the training period will be appointed based on their progress.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, said that the DHA aims to increase Emiratization rates and attract more national talents across specialised jobs.

He added that this unique initiative aims to create a competitive atmosphere for citizens to fill roles.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that the Elite Programme includes a package of benefits and incentives. Trainees will receive financial rewards on a monthly basis, along with the opportunity to be trained and gain hands-on experience in tasks and responsibilities necessary for the industry.

Regarding the implementation of the programme, Noura Al Midfa, Director of the Human Resources Department at the DHA, stated that the programme will be launched shortly and Emiratis interested in applying can do so through the Dubai Careers website.

