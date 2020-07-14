UrduPoint.com
Dubai Health Authority Uses Artificial Intelligence To Sterilise Its Health Facilities

Tue 14th July 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has begun to sterilise its hospitals and health centres by using smart robots, in line with precautionary measures to enhance the safety of all staff members and patients across the DHA health facilities.

The sterilisation process coincides with the return of all diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients. Using smart technology makes the sterilisation process thorough, efficient and less time-consuming.

Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, Project Manager and leader of the DHA’s Dubai Future Accelerators team, said that the Authority has begun using eight intelligent robots to perform UV sterilisation scans for all rooms and corridors in its health facilities.

Al Ali said the move is part of the DHA’s ongoing efforts to adopt the latest technologies and smart systems in its operations and procedures, in line with DHA’s strategic plan to keep pace with global developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Al Ali explained the multiple advantages of the UV robot, which can move automatically without the need for human intervention and ensure greater and better coverage of high-contact areas.

Moreover, the robots provide 360 degrees coverage and can repeat the same process with high accuracy several times. The robots can follow certain criteria to sterilise all rooms with reports to highlight the implementation of the sterilisation process.

In addition to the ease of use of technology in the daily sterilisation routine, which is especially beneficial for large areas, the robots are very efficient and can complete exhaustive sterilisation of a room within 10 to 15 minutes which makes the process of infection prevention and control highly efficient.

She stressed the importance of this technique, which can be used to sterilise many places such as offices, hospital rooms and corridors, operating rooms, warehouses, housing units and other spaces.

Al Ali highlighted the fact that the DHA has implemented this process and has used the latest technology for the utmost safety and wellbeing of its staff and patients.

