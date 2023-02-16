Dubai Health Authority wins Global Business Excellence Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently won the Disruptor of the Year for Product/Service category at the Global business Excellence Awards.

DHA received this award for DHA’s Virtual Inspection Framework “RASED”.

The DHA’s Health Regulation Sector introduced this online service, known as “Rased” in June 2021, to move towards a digital system. While in-person inspections also take place, the sector has adopted the digital method for areas where online inspections are possible.

In line with DHA’s regulatory scope of work, the DHA’s Health Regulation Sector regularly carries out inspections across all healthcare facilities including outpatient clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies in Dubai.

Drز Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said, “DHA is keen to create a digital healthcare ecosystem for the health sector. In line with our vision, we are keen to foster healthcare technologies to improve efficiencies, speed up processes and provide our stakeholders with added convenience.

Al Mulla added that the initiative has led to a cost saving of more than 45 percent.

Al Mulla highlighted the growth in the number of healthcare facilities has been significant in the last five years. “The emirate witnessed a huge surge in the number of licensed facilities for the past five years, marking an increase of 40 percent for the period 2016-2021. The introduction of online inspections is an important tool for a health sector that has witnessed exponential growth and is continuing to grow year-on-year. Such digital regulatory mechanisms help utilise the latest technology to further strengthen the health sector while providing increased efficiencies, faster and speedy processes and cost reduction.”

The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world's highest-profile awards. It attracts wide entries worldwide, from large international PLCs and public sector organizations to dynamic and innovative SMEs.