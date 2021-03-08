(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today organised a virtual seminar on "The Role of Reading to Serve the Scientific Research and Scholars for the future", with the participation of a group of representatives from universities in the UAE, as part of the "Month of Reading", which takes place in the UAE in March every year.

The webinar was moderated by Dr. Wafa Al Nakhi, a researcher at DHA’s Data Analysis Research and Studies Department and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Science.

It was attended by Prof. Janusz Antoni Jankowski, dean of College of Medicine at UAE University, in Al Ain; Dr. Reem Al Gurg, Director of Strategy and Institutional Excellence, a member of the Health Policy faculty at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and an accomplished author; Professor Samer Hamidi, dean of school of Health and Environmental Studies at Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, in Dubai; Professor Nabil Sulaiman, head of Department of Family and Community Medicine and Behavioral Sciences at the college of medicine at Sharjah University.

During the seminar, many themes related to the importance of reading and its effective role in scientific research were discussed. The participants also laid emphasis on building the capacities of emerging researchers, and how to encourage them to develop their reading skills and the best reading practices in scientific research, types of free and specialised reading, electronic reading, traditional books and other resources of knowledge; and the importance of each of them in enriching the knowledge quest of researchers and members of society in general.

The speakers at the seminar shared their personal experiences with reading and how to benefit from it in scientific research, in particular scientific and academic publishing. They provided some important advice and guidance on reading and how to develop it among emerging researchers in the health sector.