Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office Gains IPSN Membership
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that its Disaster and Crisis Management Office, part of the Public Health Protection Department, has gained membership in the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN), one of the world’s leading networks in public health research.
DHA’s membership in this network reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing its scientific and research standing, contributing to the development of public health knowledge, and enhancing its capacity to respond to health threats both locally and globally.
Dr. Khalid Lootah, consultant at the Public Health Protection Department at DHA, said, “This membership recognises the Disaster and Crisis Management Office’s significant contributions to public health and disease prevention. Joining this network is a strategic step, enabling our public health professionals to benefit from global expertise and engage in joint research and projects, thereby enhancing their ability to offer innovative solutions in epidemic control.
”
He added that the IPSN, an initiative of the World Health Organisation, provides a valuable opportunity for involvement in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases and strengthen health systems in preparation for future threats. With over 50 member countries, the network highlights substantial global collaboration in public health.
The network’s mission is to strengthen nations' and governments' abilities to monitor infectious diseases and understand their spread, thereby improving epidemic response through the provision of accurate and up-to-date data on pathogen strains. It also aims to develop effective prevention and treatment strategies through worldwide collaboration among experts and scientists.
Recent Stories
PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan
Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership
RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, free zones in Dubai to enhance ..
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Me ..
Early cotton cultivation target set at 34,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu
Fiza Ali criticizes those, who in name of Aurat March, disregard cultural, tradi ..
Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI techn ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels
Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensures clean environment
Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain seeks mechanism to increase rent o ..
DC holds open court to address revenue issues
Farmers advised to remove weak and extra plants from sunflower crops
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership2 minutes ago
-
RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, free zones in Dubai to enhance service levels2 minutes ago
-
Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI technologies32 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels32 minutes ago
-
Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 202547 minutes ago
-
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Alpha Dhabi, Mubadala’s Credit joint venture reaches US$1 billion portfolio milestone2 hours ago
-
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama2 hours ago
-
Emirati Doctors strengthen UAE’s global competitiveness in health indicators: Al Owais3 hours ago
-
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation3 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka3 hours ago
-
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation3 hours ago