Open Menu

Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office Gains IPSN Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that its Disaster and Crisis Management Office, part of the Public Health Protection Department, has gained membership in the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN), one of the world’s leading networks in public health research.

DHA’s membership in this network reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing its scientific and research standing, contributing to the development of public health knowledge, and enhancing its capacity to respond to health threats both locally and globally.

Dr. Khalid Lootah, consultant at the Public Health Protection Department at DHA, said, “This membership recognises the Disaster and Crisis Management Office’s significant contributions to public health and disease prevention. Joining this network is a strategic step, enabling our public health professionals to benefit from global expertise and engage in joint research and projects, thereby enhancing their ability to offer innovative solutions in epidemic control.

He added that the IPSN, an initiative of the World Health Organisation, provides a valuable opportunity for involvement in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases and strengthen health systems in preparation for future threats. With over 50 member countries, the network highlights substantial global collaboration in public health.

The network’s mission is to strengthen nations' and governments' abilities to monitor infectious diseases and understand their spread, thereby improving epidemic response through the provision of accurate and up-to-date data on pathogen strains. It also aims to develop effective prevention and treatment strategies through worldwide collaboration among experts and scientists.

Related Topics

World Dubai From

Recent Stories

PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public ga ..

PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

15 seconds ago
 Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Off ..

Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership

2 minutes ago
 RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, ..

RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, free zones in Dubai to enhance ..

2 minutes ago
 Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Ch ..

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Me ..

9 minutes ago
 Early cotton cultivation target set at 34,000 acre ..

Early cotton cultivation target set at 34,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

15 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali criticizes those, who in name of Aurat Ma ..

Fiza Ali criticizes those, who in name of Aurat March, disregard cultural, tradi ..

23 minutes ago
Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberc ..

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI techn ..

32 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotel ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels

32 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensures cle ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensures clean environment

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain seek ..

Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain seeks mechanism to increase rent o ..

15 minutes ago
 DC holds open court to address revenue issues

DC holds open court to address revenue issues

15 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to remove weak and extra plants fr ..

Farmers advised to remove weak and extra plants from sunflower crops

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East