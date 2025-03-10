Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that its Disaster and Crisis Management Office, part of the Public Health Protection Department, has gained membership in the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN), one of the world’s leading networks in public health research.

DHA’s membership in this network reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing its scientific and research standing, contributing to the development of public health knowledge, and enhancing its capacity to respond to health threats both locally and globally.

Dr. Khalid Lootah, consultant at the Public Health Protection Department at DHA, said, “This membership recognises the Disaster and Crisis Management Office’s significant contributions to public health and disease prevention. Joining this network is a strategic step, enabling our public health professionals to benefit from global expertise and engage in joint research and projects, thereby enhancing their ability to offer innovative solutions in epidemic control.

”

He added that the IPSN, an initiative of the World Health Organisation, provides a valuable opportunity for involvement in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases and strengthen health systems in preparation for future threats. With over 50 member countries, the network highlights substantial global collaboration in public health.

The network’s mission is to strengthen nations' and governments' abilities to monitor infectious diseases and understand their spread, thereby improving epidemic response through the provision of accurate and up-to-date data on pathogen strains. It also aims to develop effective prevention and treatment strategies through worldwide collaboration among experts and scientists.